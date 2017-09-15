««« return to Daily Wine News index

Ben Ean sale a win for Hunter heritage

The Hunter Valley’s matchless wine heritage becomes more secure this month as the 147-year-old Ben Ean estate at Pokolbin passes into the ownership of Brian McGuigan and Colin Peterson. The $5 million to $8 million sale of the former asset of the Lindeman’s arm of ASX-listed Treasury Wine Estates was announced last week. Source, The Newcastle Herald.