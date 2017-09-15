Daily Wine News

15/09/2017

A 'freaking good' Riesling

"Hughes only does one thing and he does it well: Riesling. Now I’ve gibbered on about how Riesling is Australia’s most undervalued wine style for yonks, and as one of the lab-coat wearing judges at the Royal Sydney Wine Show, I must say, I was pretty stoked to see this particular wine get the kudos it deserved when the awards night came around," writes Dave Brooks for The Adelaide Review.

