15/09/2017
A 'freaking good' Riesling
"Hughes only does one thing and he does it well: Riesling. Now I’ve gibbered on about how Riesling is Australia’s most undervalued wine style for yonks, and as one of the lab-coat wearing judges at the Royal Sydney Wine Show, I must say, I was pretty stoked to see this particular wine get the kudos it deserved when the awards night came around," writes Dave Brooks for The Adelaide Review.