How Vinomofo got back 70% of their business

Australian wine e-retailer Vinomofo was still in its early days and seeking to scale up fast when co-founders Justin Dry and Andre Eikmeier decided to sell 70% of the business to another e-commerce company. But a year into the new structure they realised they’d made a big mistake. Source, Business Insider.