|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index15/09/2017
Fiona Kerslake joins superstars of STEM
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture viticulture researcher, Fiona Kerslake, was one of 30 Australian women picked to join Science and Technology Australia’s Superstars of STEM to develop science role models for girls. Source, Weekly Times Now.