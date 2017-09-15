Daily Wine News

15/09/2017

SA's seven best wine tourism experiences

Seven of South Australia’s wine tourism experiences have been awarded as the state’s best, and will now compete at a prestigious international competition. The South Australian Best of Wine Tourism Award winners run the gamut, from a small family enterprise in the Riverland to one of the state’s most glamorous locations. Source, News.

