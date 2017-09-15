|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
15/09/2017
Marlborough and Ningxia sign deal over a glass of wine
The leading wine-producing areas in NZ and China have joined forces and signed a sister-region agreement to share training and expertise. Marlborough Mayor John Leggett signed the agreement with Ningxia Governor Xian Hui during a visit to the north-central Chinese region.Source, Stuff