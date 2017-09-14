Daily Wine News

14/09/2017

Wine culture maturing in Mexico

Don Leo Vineyards is celebrating 17 years in Coahuila this year but some state officials believe that winemakers should be getting more support from government to permit them to continue to grow. A buoyant wine market would translate into benefits for tourism, and provide a boost to local artisans. Source, Mexico News Daily.

