Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

14/09/2017

Minnesota wine industry gets serious

“Every year we keep getting better and better,” said Sam Jennings, winemaker at one of the state’s largest operations, Cannon River in Cannon Falls, Minn. Part of the enhancements comes from an evolving mind-set, including embracing the natural tendencies of cold-climate grapes to be high in acids and sugar. Source, Star Tribune.

Seeley International

Flavourtech

New Holland

p>Bayer

Rowe Scientific

Braud

WID 2017