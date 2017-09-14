|Grapegrower & Winemaker
14/09/2017
How one Lebanese winery became an icon
In an industry beset by trends, Château Musar, an 87-year-old Lebanese wine producer, has garnered a cult following. It’s the only Middle Eastern wine offered by Thomas Keller’s legendary French Laundry restaurant in Yountville, California, and it displays prominently at New York City’s Rouge Tomate. Source, Vine Pair.