14/09/2017
Investing in metal posts
Grape growers have faced an ongoing issue when disposing of wooden posts which support the vines to grow. Conma Industries — which used to supply to the automotive industry — has developed an environmentally-friendly metal post for grape growers to use instead of traditional wooden posts. Source, The ABC.