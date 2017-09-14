|Grapegrower & Winemaker
AWRI board election results announced
Dr John Harvey of Bathe Wines in South Australia was elected in the small producer category and Wendy Cameron, a Winemaking Consultant from Victoria, was elected in the medium producer category. Iain Jones of Treasury Wine Estates was the only nominated candidate from the large producer category and was therefore elected unopposed. Source, Winetitles.