14/09/2017
Double Gold for Pa Road Rosé at China wine awards
te Pa Family Vineyards has cleaned up at the annual China Wine & Spirits Awards, with its 2017 Pa Road Rosé winning a sought-after double gold medal. The China Wine & Spirits Awards are the biggest and most prestigious wine and spirits competition in Hong Kong and China. Source, Scoop