Adelaide-China tasting event to boost trade
More produce and wine from Adelaide’s north could soon be hitting shelves across the world following talks between local companies and a delegate of Chinese investors. More than 40 importers, distributors and buyers from Shanghai, Hong Kong and Huangzhou tasted produce from six northern business at a trade event at the Stretton Centre in Munno Para. Source, News.