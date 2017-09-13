Daily Wine News

13/09/2017

Adelaide-China tasting event to boost trade

More produce and wine from Adelaide’s north could soon be hitting shelves across the world following talks between local companies and a delegate of Chinese investors. More than 40 importers, distributors and buyers from Shanghai, Hong Kong and Huangzhou tasted produce from six northern business at a trade event at the Stretton Centre in Munno Para. Source, News.

