13/09/2017
Rutherglen growers risk it with Saperavi
A father-daughter winemaking team has replaced some of their more established vine varieties, including Shiraz, with an 8,000-year-old variety of red called Saperavi. Only about 20 winegrowers produce Saperavi in Australia, but it is a robust variety that can be grown in a range of climates, from the Granite Belt in Queensland to the Barossa Valley in South Australia. Source, The ABC.