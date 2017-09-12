««« return to Daily Wine News index

Rutherglen growers risk it with Saperavi

A father-daughter winemaking team has replaced some of their more established vine varieties, including Shiraz, with an 8,000-year-old variety of red called Saperavi. Only about 20 winegrowers produce Saperavi in Australia, but it is a robust variety that can be grown in a range of climates, from the Granite Belt in Queensland to the Barossa Valley in South Australia. Source, The ABC.