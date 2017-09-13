««« return to Daily Wine News index

Beer made with wine, or wine made with beer?

Solid Ground Brewing, a new brewery in El Dorado County, combines Johnson’s winemaking background with the beer brewing experience of his co-founder KC Sare. Along with creating standard lagers and ales, Johnson and Sare are producing some of their beers by using winemaking techniques and by infusing wine into the brew. Source, The Sacramento Bee.