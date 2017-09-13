|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Business booming at Ukrainian 'wine bunker'
"Deep in the bowels of a former gypsum mine in east Ukraine, winemaker Rafail Nasyrov scrutinises a bottle of sparkling rose. Hundreds of thousands more line a winding labyrinth of underground tunnels and caves." Source, The Nation.