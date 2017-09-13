|Grapegrower & Winemaker
13/09/2017
Israeli exports to china skyrocket
An Israeli winery is set to build an $8 million facility in central China, hoping to take a piece of what has become one of the largest wine markets in the world. The winegrower, Hayotzer, has signed a preliminary agreement with the Pen Dun Group to build the joint project. Source, Jewish Journal.