|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index13/09/2017
Making wine on the edge of a volcano
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Perched on the side of Mount Etna, Europe’s largest active volcano, lies an ancient vineyard. At around 900 meters high, Frank Cornelissen’s wine estate sits at the limit of where viticulture was done historically, and also today. Source, South China Morning Post.