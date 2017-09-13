|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index13/09/2017
Italy beckons for wine exchange student
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
A world of wine awaits the winner of a prestigious industry scholarship. New Zealand Romeo Bragato scholarship winner Alexandra Peter will travel to Europe to learn more about traditional winemaking methods. The 26-year-old Blenheim woman began her wine career in Marlborough and is looking forward to trying her hand at old world winemaking.Source, Stuff