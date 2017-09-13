Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

13/09/2017

Italy beckons for wine exchange student

A world of wine awaits the winner of a prestigious industry scholarship. New Zealand Romeo Bragato scholarship winner Alexandra Peter will travel to Europe to learn more about traditional winemaking methods. The 26-year-old Blenheim woman began her wine career in Marlborough and is looking forward to trying her hand at old world winemaking.Source, Stuff

Seeley International

Flavourtech

New Holland

p>Bayer

Rowe Scientific

Braud

WID 2017