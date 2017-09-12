Daily Wine News

12/09/2017

First Sussex wine for UK

A white blend from Rathfinny Estate in Alfriston is the first ‘Sussex’ wine to be approved under the new Sussex Protected Designation of Origin scheme. Rathfinny’s Cradle Valley 2016, a blend of Pinot Blanc and Pinot Gris is the first official ‘Sussex’ wine, having passed an independent analytical test and approval from a tasting panel. Source, The Drinks Business.

