12/09/2017
Accolade CEO appointed Invivo director
Invivo has announced the appointment of Paul Schaafsma, former CEO of Accolade Wines, to its board as an independent director. Under Paul’s leadership, the fifth largest wine company in the world exceeded AUD$1billion in revenue with a team of 1700 employees. Source, Voxy.