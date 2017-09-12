|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Personal relationships key to wine business
Neil Hodgson, a wine writer at Nelson Mail tells a story of the interwoven relationship built around his personal and professional life. Hodgson highlights the importance of building strong personal connections with examples of how they build professional success.