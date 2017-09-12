|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Sell wine with the right music
"Is this not a marketer or business owner’s dream? You want to sell more French wine in your liquor store. What do you do? You play French music while customers are browsing and instantly, sales of French wine shoot up. It’s not as fantastical as you might think. " Source, Ad News.