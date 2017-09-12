|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Jeff Grosset a figure for Australian Riesling
Since the late 1990s, Jeff Grosset has been both the dominant figure in producing Australia’s greatest Rieslings and also the key player in taking us to the international rather than the traditionally accepted idiosyncratically Australian style. Source, Eastern Reporter.