International Riesling Challenge kicks off

Need a good Riesling to drink some Riesling? This week will see the launch of the 18th Canberra International Riesling Challenge (CIRC). Chief Minister Andrew Barr will launch the the event, which has had a strong support from the ACT Government since its inception in 2000.

The 18th Canberra International Challenge, to be held 10 to 15 October 2016, has attracted 512 entries from 223 wineries from across seven Riesling producing countries. This continues the strong trend of entries exceeding 500, demonstrating the increasing importance of the Canberra International Riesling Challenge as a showcase.



The increase has come from both Australian and International entries. Entry levels from Australia are the highest ever achieved, breaking last year’s record entry levels. For the first time ever Hungary has entered the Challenge.



Details of the launch:



Date: Friday 15 September 2017

Time: 11.00am – 12 noon

Venue: Jim Service Room, ActewAGL, 40 Bunda Street, Canberra



The Canberra International Riesling Challenge aims to improve the quality of wines made from the Riesling grape variety, promote Canberra to the world as a place of excellence in winemaking, and encourage the recognition and development of regional styles. The CIRC judge on a regional level, considering the characteristics unique to each wine’s region and terroir.



The judges of this this year’s entries will be John Belsham (NZ), Steve Baraglia (South Australia), Greer Carland (Tasmania), Alison Eisermann (NSW), Steffen Schindler (Germany), Trent Mannell (NSW) and Jim Trezise (USA).



Key dates:

Launch of 2017 CIRC: Jim Service Room, ActewAGL – 15 September 2017

Riesling Tasting: Jim Murphy Market Cellars – 7 October 2017

Judging: Albert Hall, Canberra – 9 to 12 October 2017

Riesling Master Class: Hotel Realm –11am to 2pm, 13 October 2017

Awards Announcement & Trophy Presentation: Hotel Realm Canberra – 13 October 2017

Realm Riesling Dinner: Hotel Realm – 13 October 2017

Riesling Consumer Tasting: Albert Hall 11am to 3pm – 14 October 2017