Nominate a grower for a 2018 Biosecurity Award

Every Australian can now nominate individuals and businesses who have made outstanding contributions to the protection of our $60 billion agricultural industries and the health of our animals, plant and people through the 2018 Australian Biosecurity Awards.

Head of Biosecurity at the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources, Lyn O’Connell, said that this year, for the first time, farmers were eligible for nomination for excellence in on-farm biosecurity practices.

“Australia’s strong biosecurity system protects our human, animal and plant health against potentially devastating exotic pests and diseases like rabies, avian influenza, foot-and-mouth disease and Asian honey bees among many others,” said O’Connell.

“The awards recognise individuals and groups that show a commitment to working with our department to support and promote Australia's biosecurity and the systems that uphold it.

“It’s important that we recognise the crucial efforts that keep Australia free of many of the exotic pests and diseases prevalent in other countries. It’s an enormous job but it's one that can save farmers up to $17,500 per farm per year.

“There will be four award categories in 2018, the Australian Biosecurity Award – Industry; the Australian Biosecurity Award – Government; the David Banks Biosecurity Lifetime Achievement Award; and for the first time, the Farm Biosecurity Producer of the Year Award.”

The 2018 Australian Biosecurity Awards will be presented in conjunction with 2018 Science Awards for Young People as part of the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) Outlook conference in Canberra.

Nominations are open until 20 October 2017. For more information on the Australian Biosecurity Awards, including the nomination form, visit: agriculture.gov.au/aba