|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index11/09/2017
Career change a grape idea for Orange winemaker
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
From working in the bustling city of Sydney as a chef, to now making wine in Orange, Duncan Cook and his boutique winery – Cook Family Estate - has gone from strength to strength. Sourcing fruits from up to a dozen vineyards, Duncan says the cool climate of Orange helps with their various products.Source, Western Magazine