11/09/2017

Career change a grape idea for Orange winemaker

From working in the bustling city of Sydney as a chef, to now making wine in Orange, Duncan Cook and his boutique winery – Cook Family Estate - has gone from strength to strength. Sourcing fruits from up to a dozen vineyards, Duncan says the cool climate of Orange helps with their various products.Source, Western Magazine

