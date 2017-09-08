|Grapegrower & Winemaker
11/09/2017
Sheep flocking to organic vineyards
When winemaker Bob Blue started working 30 years ago, organic farming and winemaking were considered a little out-there. Now the terms composting, cover crops, biodiversity and soil health are much more understood. Blue says it's about "getting nature to work for you, be it with other plants or even animals like bees, chicken and sheep". Source, Dallas News