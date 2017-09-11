|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index11/09/2017
Fine for vineyard developer after wetland damage
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
A Marlborough company has been fined for deliberately damaging an ecologically significant wetland while developing a vineyard. Gill Construction wanted to create the vineyard on its property on State Highway 63, near the Wairau Valley township. Source, Stuff