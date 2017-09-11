««« return to Daily Wine News index

Record heat hit California wine regions

California wine grapes, unaccustomed to those temperatures at this time of year, were left shrivelling on the vines, in many cases dehydrated by excessive daytime temperatures that weren’t cooling down enough at night. The heat episode has turned what was looking, just last week, to be a promising and average-yielding vintage into a year that looks more uncertain, in both quality and quantity. Source, San Francisco Chronicle.