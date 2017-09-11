««« return to Daily Wine News index

Shaw Vineyard Estate nabs Cool Climate Wine trophy

Take a bow, Shaw Vineyard Estate. Their 2015 Reserve Merriman Cabernet Sauvignon wowed judges and was named best red in show at the 2017 Australian Cool Climate Wine awards. A Western Australian white, the Marchard & Bruch Villages 2016 Chardonnay, won the best white and best wine of show trophy. Source, The Camberra Times