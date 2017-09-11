|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index11/09/2017
Shaw Vineyard Estate nabs Cool Climate Wine trophy
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Take a bow, Shaw Vineyard Estate. Their 2015 Reserve Merriman Cabernet Sauvignon wowed judges and was named best red in show at the 2017 Australian Cool Climate Wine awards. A Western Australian white, the Marchard & Bruch Villages 2016 Chardonnay, won the best white and best wine of show trophy. Source, The Camberra Times