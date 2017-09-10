Daily Wine News

11/09/2017

Celebrity chef says only a numpty would buy English wine

Celebrity chef Marco Pierre White has taken a pop at the English wine industry - saying only a "numpty" would buy it. Pierre White, 55 - the youngest chef to be given three Michelin stars - also said English wine makers were "playing at it" and could never compete with the French in producing top fizz. Source, The Telegraph

