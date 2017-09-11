|Grapegrower & Winemaker
The weather data is there; how do we respond?
While we adjust for the reality of longer-term global climate change, there are still local and seasonal weather patterns that shouldn’t be ignored. The good news is that we have a lot more detailed information than in the past. The bad news is the same. We need to know what to do with all these data or, as Peter Hayman puts it, ‘we have to ask intelligent questions’. Source, Wine Australia.