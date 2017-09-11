Daily Wine News

Sauvignon country comes up trumps for investment

Marlborough remains firmly in the spotlight when it comes to investment sales in the wine industry. Colliers International specialist Mike Laven said it was imperative to have good marketing arrangements. "The big Sauvignon players in Marlborough with access to the US are unstoppable," he said. Source, Stuff

