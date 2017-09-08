|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Rescue mission underway for rare wine menaced by Irma
Swooping in ahead of Hurricane Irma’s feared weekend arrival, an emergency response team is rescuing rare treasures - some of them survivors of world wars and all of them liquid - from harm’s way in Florida and Louisiana. Source, Reuters