8/09/2017
Marlborough ahead in gross margin benchmarking
When it comes to net cash income, the latest Gross Margin Benchmarking survey shows Marlborough was head and shoulders above other wine producing regions this year. The survey which is co-funded by MPI and New Zealand Winegrowers, surveys a number of growers in each of the five main regions focusing on dominant varieties. Source, New Zealand Winegrower