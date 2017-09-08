««« return to Daily Wine News index

Matawhero takes gold at Bragato Wine Awards

A number of Gisborne wines were awarded medals in the annual Bragato Wine Awards, with a gold for Matawhero Rose 2017 made from fruit grown by Paul Tietjen. The objective of the awards is to give recognition to viticultural excellence, and to recognise the influence of grape growers and their vineyards in creating the unique qualities of NZ wines. Source, The Gisborne Herald