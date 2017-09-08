|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Chinese investor delegation visits Barossa
Forty opportunistic international investors have visited the Barossa to source premium local products including food and wine. The visit, organised through the state government and supported by Barossa Regional Development (RDA) Australia, has meant another crucial link between Chinese investors and the Barossa brand to further open up export doors. Source, Barossa & Light Herald