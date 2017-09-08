|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Penfolds wins top social media award
Penfolds has been awarded Best Presence in Social Media at the 2017 Australian Drinks Awards. Australia's most iconic wine brand not only has a strong heritage, having been making wine in South Australia since 1844, but it has also embraced the digital age with huge success. Its Facebook page has more than 91,000 followers. Source, Drinks Bulletin