Chandon uncorks rare grape varieties from Champagne

The winemaking team at Chandon, Mo√ęt Hennessy's outpost in Victoria's Yarra Valley, is headed up by Dan Buckle, Glenn Thompson and Adam Keath. Between them the trio travel to France three or four times a year. Beside checking in with head office, they also take every opportunity to check out the champagnes produced by the company's competitors. Source, Australian Financial Review