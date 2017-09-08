««« return to Daily Wine News index

Chandon uncorks rare grape varieties from Champagne

The winemaking team at Chandon, Moët Hennessy's outpost in Victoria's Yarra Valley, is headed up by Dan Buckle, Glenn Thompson and Adam Keath. Between them the trio travel to France three or four times a year. Beside checking in with head office, they also take every opportunity to check out the champagnes produced by the company's competitors. Source, Australian Financial Review