6/09/2017

Chinese import change blamed for wine company demise

A wine-making descendant of one of Hawke's Bay's wine pioneers has been made bankrupt and will soon have his liquidated company removed from the Companies Register. According to a liquidator's report Robbie Bird put his company's demise down to a change in policy by Chinese president Xi Jinping. Source, Stuff

