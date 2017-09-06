|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Chinese import change blamed for wine company demise
A wine-making descendant of one of Hawke's Bay's wine pioneers has been made bankrupt and will soon have his liquidated company removed from the Companies Register. According to a liquidator's report Robbie Bird put his company's demise down to a change in policy by Chinese president Xi Jinping. Source, Stuff