2017 Direct to Customer Benchmarking underway

Wine Business Solutions Direct to Customer Benchmarking compares regions across Australia, New Zealand and South Africa with US data to produce a comprehensive health check of direct to customer business. It’s a cost-effective way for you to gain powerful insights into your most profitable sales channel.

To participate is easy. Simply click this link to take the survey.

All you will need is your revenue and case sales numbers for the last two years to June as well as your Direct to Customer sales broken down by;

- Cellar Door Sales

— Club and Database Sales

— Event Sales

— Web Sales and

— Any sales to 3rd Party Online Retailers

There is $A200 off the price of the finished report if you take the survey (so just $A199 instead of $A399).

If you refer another wine business to the survey and they take it, we’ll provide the report to you for FREE. Please just let me know who you referred.

As always, all individual company information will be held in absolute confidence. Only the aggregated results will be published and discussed.

This is the only international benchmark study of this type so your participation is both vital and greatly appreciated.

