6/09/2017
Armit wines acquired by Invivo Group
UK fine wine merchant Armit has been acquired by the French agricultural cooperative InVivo Group. The merchant was scooped up as part of InVivo’s wholesale buyout of Armit’s owner, the Dutch-based Baarsma Wine Group, in early July. Source, The Drinks Business.