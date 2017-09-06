|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Irish wine sales booming again
Irish wine sales are booming again with a record-equalling 9 million cases sold last year, according to a report from the Irish Wine Association (IWA). The pick-up in sales was linked to increased levels of disposable income, shifting consumer preferences and the emergence of more competitively priced wines, particularly in the €8 to €9 category. Source, Irish Times.