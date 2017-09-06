|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index6/09/2017
The worlds most expensive Merlots
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Repeatedly knocked back by circumstance, criticism and changing fashions, Merlot nevertheless remains one of the world's most popular grape varieties, despite what feels like an almost concerted effort to do it down. Maybe it's time that we all rethought how we look at Italian wines, and also how we look at Merlot. Source, Wine Searcher.