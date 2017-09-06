Daily Wine News

6/09/2017

The worlds most expensive Merlots

Repeatedly knocked back by circumstance, criticism and changing fashions, Merlot nevertheless remains one of the world's most popular grape varieties, despite what feels like an almost concerted effort to do it down. Maybe it's time that we all rethought how we look at Italian wines, and also how we look at Merlot. Source, Wine Searcher.

