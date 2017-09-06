|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Old Tassie Pinot makes its way home
Wine Tasmania CEO Sheralee Davies was given the 1978 bottle of Tasmanian Pinot Noir by a Sydney woman during a trip to the mainland. The bottle is from a winery considered the oldest winery of the modern era of the Tasmanian wine industry, and situated at Lalla in the north east. Source, The ABC.