|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index6/09/2017
Wine fermented with Brettanomyces
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Bridge Road Brewery in Beechworth just released a Chardonnay fermented with 100% Brettanomyces. (Specifically, Brettanomyces claussenii, a strain with none of the nasty off-flavours.) The product is simply called “Wine”. Source, Broadsheet.