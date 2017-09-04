««« return to Daily Wine News index

2018 Riverland grapes wanted

South Australian Wine Group is purchasing grapes for bulk wine market on behalf of its export customers.

1, 2 & 3 year contracts available.

Full Payment by June 30th in vintage year.

Fruit to be delivered to Riverland Vintners, Monash.

Contact Sam Bowman 043618804 or Jane Harris 0409818040.