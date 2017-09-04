|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index4/09/2017
2018 Riverland grapes wanted
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
South Australian Wine Group is purchasing grapes for bulk wine market on behalf of its export customers.
1, 2 & 3 year contracts available.
Full Payment by June 30th in vintage year.
Fruit to be delivered to Riverland Vintners, Monash.
Contact Sam Bowman 043618804 or Jane Harris 0409818040.