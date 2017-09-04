|Grapegrower & Winemaker
'Blue wine' sets sight on the US
It won’t appeal to traditionalists and it’s unlikely to ever be classed as fine wine, but the Spanish ‘blue wine’, which launched in Europe in 2015, has initially been earmarked for launch in Florida, Massachusetts and Texas, according to Aritz López, co-founder of its creator, Gïk. Source, Decanter.