China drives Spanish wine exports
Spain’s wine exports in the first half of the year have reached a record high to €1.3207 billion, up by 6% over the same period, driven by strong demand from China. China has climbed up the ranking to become Spain’s fifth largest wine market. Source, The Drinks Business.